Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ, given cos 2θ = 1/2 and θ terminates in quadrant II
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]
Simplify each expression.
sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 18x)/2]
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 20α)/2]
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 5A)/(1 + cos 5A)]
Simplify each expression.
± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos (3θ/5))/2]
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cot² (x/2) = (1 + cos x)²/(sin² x)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)