Problem 95
Let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. (h o g) (17𝜋/3)
Problem 97
Let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. the average rate of change of f from x₁ = 5𝜋/4 to x₂ = 3𝜋/2 (Hint: the average rate of change of f from x₁ to x₂ is f(x₂) - f(x₁)/(x₂ - x₁)
Problem 99
Find two values of θ, 0 ≤ θ < 2𝜋, that satisfy each equation.
sin θ = √2/2
Problem 101
Find two values of θ, 0 ≤ θ < 2𝜋, that satisfy each equation. sin θ = - √2/2
Problem 1
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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Problem 2
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
Problem 3
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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Problem 4
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
Problem 5
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
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sin 𝜋/6
Problem 6
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined. sin 𝜋/3
Problem 7
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
cos 5𝜋/6
Problem 8
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
cos 2𝜋/3
Problem 10
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
tan 0
Problem 11
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.
csc 7𝜋/6
Problem 12
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. csc 4𝜋/3
Problem 13
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.
sec 11𝜋/6
Problem 26a
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋.
4 2 4 4 2 4
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 3𝜋/4
Problem 27b
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
cos 9𝜋/2
Problem 29a
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
tan 𝜋
Problem 30a
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
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cot 𝜋/2
Problem 30b
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
cot 15𝜋/2
Problem 31b
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
<Image>
sin 47𝜋/4
Problem 34
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c. tan(-t) - tan t
Problem 36
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c. 3 cos(-t) - cos t
Problem 39
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.
sin(-t - 2𝜋) - cos(-t - 4𝜋) - tan(-t - 𝜋)
Problem 41
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.
cos t + cos(t + 1000𝜋) - tan t - tan(t + 999𝜋) - sin t + 4 sin(t - 1000𝜋)
Problem 1.RE.58
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (22𝜋/3)
Problem 1.RE.53
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot(-210°)
Problem 1.RE.50
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 120°
Problem 1.RE.51
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 7𝜋 / 4
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
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