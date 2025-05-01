In an experiment monitoring the concentration of a dye during a reaction, which analytical technique is most commonly used to measure the dye concentration?
A
Gas chromatography
B
Gravimetric analysis
C
UV-Visible spectrophotometry
D
Potentiometry
Step 1: Understand the nature of the problem. The question asks for the most commonly used analytical technique to measure the concentration of a dye during a reaction. This requires knowledge of the properties of dyes and the principles of analytical techniques.
Step 2: Recall that dyes typically absorb light in the visible or ultraviolet (UV) region of the electromagnetic spectrum. This property makes UV-Visible spectrophotometry a suitable technique for monitoring dye concentration.
Step 3: Eliminate other options based on their principles: Gas chromatography is used for separating and analyzing volatile compounds, which is not relevant for dye concentration. Gravimetric analysis involves measuring mass, which is not directly applicable to monitoring dye concentration. Potentiometry measures electrical potential, which is unrelated to dye absorption properties.
Step 4: Recognize that UV-Visible spectrophotometry works by measuring the absorbance of light at specific wavelengths, which correlates with the concentration of the dye according to Beer-Lambert law. This makes it the most appropriate technique for this application.
Step 5: Conclude that UV-Visible spectrophotometry is the correct answer because it directly measures the absorbance of the dye, providing a reliable and quantitative method to monitor its concentration during a reaction.
