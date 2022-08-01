Molarity & Molality 1

we continue with our discussion of malaria and morality of solutions. In this first question, it says a solution is prepared by dissolving 41.33 g of nitric acid in enough water to make 100 ml of solution, we're told if the density of the solution is 1.380 g per milliliter, what is the morality of nitric acid in the solution? Now they're asking us to find morality. So remember, morality of this would just be the moles of nitric acid divided by kilograms of my solvent. Next we're gonna write down all the given information. We're told that we have 41.33 g of nitric acid. We're told that we have 100 MLS of solution. We're told that our solution is 1.380 g of solution for everyone. Middle liter of solution from this information, we need to calculate the morality of our solution. Well, first thing we can say is we want moles of nitric acid and I have grams of nitric acid. So if I change that into moles, I can plug that into my formula. We're told that the molecular mass of nitric acid is 63.18 g per mole. So that's gonna go on the bottom For every one mole of nitric acid. So when we do that grams cancel out and what we'll get here for our moles is .655844 moles of nitric acid. Now we want to find the kilograms of our solvent which we assume is water. But based on the information that we have left, what do we see? We have the volume of our solution and we have the density of our solution. Realize here that if I can multiply those two together, I can isolate the mass of my solution. So I'm gonna take the 100 mls of solution and I'm gonna multiply it by the density of my solution And here middle years of solution cancel out. And now I have grams of solution which comes out 238 g of my solution. Remember that a solution is made up of sol ute plus solvent? I just want the solvent portion. We're told from the very beginning how many grams of salt we have. We're told that we have 41.33 g of nitric acid. So subtract that amount from the total amount of your solution. That's gonna give me the amount of solvent I have. Now, we really don't need to know what the solvent is in this case. But um we know that it's water because it says it's water. All we have to do at this point is just change these grams into kilograms. So remember here that one kg is equal to 1000 g. So that's gonna give me .09667 kg at the end. Which you can plug on the bottom here. So at this point I'll have 6.784 36 molo we look at the numbers given to us in the question. So 41.33 has 46 fix Here. This also has four sig figs and this has 46 fix. The molecular way we don't include that because that could have not been given to us. We could have calculated by looking at the periodic table. So we have four sig figs amongst all these numbers. So we want our answer at the end. I have four significant figures as well. So that means that we have to change this to 6.784 molo for my nitric acid solution. So that represents the morality of this asset solution. Now that we've seen this one, we have in addition example to let's see if you guys can approach this question and solve for the morality and polarity that's being asked again. Don't worry if you can't get the answer, just come back and see how I approach the same question in order to find those two variables

