Molarity vs. Molality

So recall in general chemistry when we talked about the properties of solutions, we saw that the number of ions dissolved within a solution could have a direct impact on the different types of physical properties of those solutions. And remember we also talked about terms such as collective properties. Um now we don't have to worry about that so much in terms of analytical chemistry but we still need to be aware of certain um units that we discussed when covering solutions. These include the units dealing with polarity and morality. Remember polarity which is capital, M is moles of our salute, divided by leaders of our solution. Remember your salute is a smaller portion. So this is the smaller amount and then we have our solvent which is our large amount and together they form our solution. A solution is just a homogeneous or homogeneous mixture in which the solvent has successfully dissolved at least to an appreciable amount. The amount of solute and polarity is one of the terms that we associate with concentrations of solutions. Also we have morality. Remember morality is moles of solute divided by kilograms of solvent, although there are different terms they do share in common moles of solute. Knowing this will be key to answering questions that we're gonna see below. So just remember some of the things, some of the concepts that we learned in the past in general chemistry are now being reintroduced again when dealing with analytical chemistry. So come back to the next video and see how I approach the following example question that asks us to solve the polarity of a given solution.

Hide transcripts