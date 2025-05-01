Which of the following best describes the initial concentration (m) of sodium thiocyanate in a reaction mixture if 0.10 mol of NaSCN is dissolved in 1.0 L of solution?
A
1.0 M
B
0.010 M
C
10 M
D
0.10 M
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of molarity (M), which is defined as the number of moles of solute divided by the volume of solution in liters. The formula for molarity is: , where is the number of moles of solute and is the volume of solution in liters.
Step 2: Identify the given values in the problem. The number of moles of sodium thiocyanate () is 0.10 mol, and the volume of the solution () is 1.0 L.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the molarity formula: .
Step 4: Simplify the expression to calculate the molarity. Since the numerator and denominator are straightforward, the division will yield the molarity value.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated molarity represents the initial concentration of sodium thiocyanate in the solution, which corresponds to one of the provided answer choices.
