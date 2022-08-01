Molarity & Molality

So here we're told that in order to sterilize our drinking water chlorine is routinely added to our water supply, if the water fountains at a park have a chlorine level of 185 parts per million, calculate the polarity and micro moller. Now they're asking us to figure out micro moller what's gonna be easier for us to do is to first calculate the polarity of this given solution and then change it into micro molar. So we want polarity of our solution. So that means we want moles of cl two. Because remember chlorine is a diatonic molecule that exists naturally a cl two. So when it dissolves in our in our water supply, it's also in cl to form divided by leaders of solution. We're told here that we have 100 and 85 parts per million. Recall that? I said that one parts per million is equal to one mg per one liter. So when they tell us 100 and 85 ppm They're really saying that we have 185 mg of cl two Divided by one L of solution. So all we really have to do here is convert milligrams into grams and then grams into moles will have moles over leaders at the end which gives us our polarity. So we're gonna say here that one mg Is equal to 10 to the negative three g milligrams cancel. And I have grams. Now we're told the molecular weight of one chlorine is 35.453 g per mole. So here we're dealing with cl two which is two chlorine. So if we multiply this by two that gives us the weight of cl two, so one mole of cl two. When we multiply this number of times two, that gives me 70.90 and then six g of cl two, so grams of cl two cancel out. And now I have moles of cl two. So at the end now, what do I have? I have moles over leaders At this point. That's gonna give me 2.609 times 10 to the -3 moles over L, which is just simply polarity. Now remember we don't want more clarity, we want micro molar. So we're gonna say 2.609 times 10 to the minus three molar. So we're gonna say for everyone micro It's 10 to the -6. So polarities cancel out and I'll have micro moller at the end. That comes out to being two 61 And we do 2.61 because here 185 has three significant figures times 10 to the three Micro Muellers of Cl two. So we're applying some of the concepts that we learned earlier on when we talked about parts per 1000 parts per million parts per billion. We use that information to find the polarity of our solution and then from there we had to convert it into micro Moeller. So keep in mind when we're talking about concentrations of solutions. Um we tend to use the terms of polarity and morality when it comes to certain types of calculations, so we'll continue with this understanding of solutions as we tackle more concepts dealing with parts per 1000 parts per million, parts per billion, more clarity and morality.

