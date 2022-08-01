Molarity & Molality 2

So in this question, it says if the mole fraction of ethanol in an aqueous solution is 0.90, what is the morality and polarity here, we're told the density of the solution is also 1.35 g per milliliter. Now they're asking us to solve for morality and polarity. Let's let's just first focus on solving for morality since it's stated first. So morality of my ethanol solution would equal the moles of ethanol divided by kilograms of my solvent here. They're told they're telling us that it's an acquis solution. That would mean that the solvent has to be water. So it'd be kilograms of water on the bottom. They tell me here that the mole fraction of ethanol is this value here. So remember mole fraction which is represented by X would be the moles of that solute, which is ethanol Over the moles of the solution. So when they tell me .090, that really means I have .090 moles of ethanol Over now here, this is always 1/1 mole of solution. Now realize also that solution is made up of solute and solvent. So if we were to expand this further, it would be this many moles of ethanol Divided by the moles of solute. Plus solvent together we already know how many moles of solute. We have. We have this number of .090 of our salyut. And remember the saw you've been solving together equal one. We already know the Salyut is .090. So subtract that out. And the difference will be the moles of my solvent which we said earlier is water because it's an aqueous solution. Now we need more room guys. So let me take myself out of the image. Alright, so for morality, we know that our moles of our salute is .090 moles. All we have to do now is figure out our kilograms of water. We already have our moles of water. So take that change that into g and then kg. So one mole of water. If you look within your book, you'll see that the atomic masses of the elements hydrogen is 1.794 g. And there's two of them in water. So multiply by two and oxygen is 15.9994 g. Again. Remember analytical chemistry we have to be as precise as possible. So, I know it may be a hassle to write all these numbers out. But if you want the best possible answer, you should write it all the way through. So multiply hydrogen times two added to the amount of oxygen that gives us a mass for water of 18.0153 grams of water. And then we're gonna say here we want to change it to kg. So just remember here that 1000 g is equal to one kg. So when we saw for that we'll get kg which I'm just gonna right over here, right underneath. So .016394 moles of water That gives me 5.48984 molo Here. This number here has two significant figures in it. This has three significant figures in it. So with two significant figures that comes out to 5.5 molo. Now that we've done morality. Let's see if we can figure out the polarity polarity would be the moles of my ethanol as my solute divided by leaders of solution. So we already know the moles from earlier. It's .090 moles of ethanol. Now though we need our leaders of solution, We're told that the density of the solution is 1.35 g of solution per one middle liter of solution. There goes milliliters of solution on the bottom but we need to isolate it. So that means we need to cancel out those grams of solution on top. To be able to do that. I need to figure out how many grams of solution I have and we can figure that out because we know the moles of ethanol. We know the moles of water. Change them both two g, add them up. And that will give us our grams of solution. Alright, so with water We have .91 moles of water. We found out it's way earlier Is 18.0153 g. So that comes out to 16.3939 g of water. Next I need to convert the moles that I have of ethanol. I need to convert those into grams as well. So ethanol has in it. Carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. We already know the masses of hydrogen that I wrote earlier. But if you look at your periodic table, carbon will come out to 12.107 g and there's two of them. So you have to multiply by two, multiply the atomic mass of hydrogen by six, adding the mass of one oxygen. And that will give us the combined molecular mass of ethanol. So one mole of ethanol on the bottom. The mass would be 46.0684 g on top. So that would give me 4.14616 g of ethanol. Now if we add these two numbers together the grams of water with the grams of ethanol, that will give me my grams of solution. So that's what I'm doing. I'm adding these two numbers together to give me my grams of solution. When I do that I get 20.5401 g of solution. Now that I have grams of solution I bring in the density of the solution. So we have 1.35g of solution on the bottom one middle liter of solution on top grams of solution, cancel out Now I have middle liters of solution And then just remember 1000 ml is equal to one leader That comes out to being .015-15 L of solution, which which I can then take and plug it below here to get the polarity of my solution. So that comes out to 5.915 - seven moller. We want only two significant figures, so that comes out to 5.9 moller at the end. So based on the setup that we used in those situations were able to isolate the morality of the solution, and the polarity of the solution was simply looking at the mole fraction and the density of our solution.

