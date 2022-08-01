Molarity & Molality

So here it says a solution is prepared by mixing 20 g of cadmium chloride. Here we're given the molecular weight of cadmium chloride is being 183.317 g per mole with 80 g of water has a density of 20 degrees at 20 degrees Celsius of 1.1988 g times centimeters cubed inverse. Here it says compute the polarity of cadmium chloride in this solution. Alright, so with any type of word problem, but we should always do first is write down what exactly are they asking me to solve? They're asking me to find the polarity of cadmium chloride solution. So here I am of cadmium chloride equals moles of my salute. Remember your salute is a smaller portion within your given solution here, we're told that we have 20 g of cadmium chloride and 80 g of water. Here, the 20 g of cadmium chloride would represent my smaller amount. Therefore it's my salute. And water. Here's the larger amount. So it is my saw vent. That would mean that we're looking for moles of my solute which is cadmium chloride divided by leaders of my solution. Now, from the given information, Let's bring that all down. We have 20 g of cadmium chloride. We have 80 g of water. We have the density of my solution as 1.1988 g of solution per one cm cubed of solution. Now remember anything they're asking us to find is always somewhere within the given information. We need moles of cadmium chloride And here we have grams of cadmium chloride right there. So what we're gonna do first is we're gonna convert grams of cadmium chloride into moles of cadmium chloride. Bring that down. We have 20 g cadmium chloride. We're already given the massive cadmium chloride right from the beginning as this. 183.317 g per mole. So we put one mole of cadmium chloride on top. 183.317g of cadmium chloride on the bottom Here. That's gonna give me .109101 moles of cadmium chloride. Now remember analytical is the chemistry of precision which means we should not do any types of rounding until we get to the very end. So if you have a bunch of string of numbers within your answer at this point, you have to bring all of it into your calculations. So that's the moles that we're gonna plug up here. Now I need leaders of solution, realize here we have centimeters of solution. I need to isolate those centimeters of solution by canceling out these grams of solution to get to cancel out those grams of solution. I need to multiply it um with something else that has grams of solution. Remember your solution is saul you plus solvent? We have 20 g of cadmium chloride, 80 g of water together. That's 100 g of solution. Bring those 100 g down of solution. We want them to cancel out with the g of solution from the density. So that's 1.1988 g of solution on the bottom. One centimeters cubed of solution on top. Remember that one millimeter is the same thing as one centimeters cubed And that one leader is equal to 1000 ml. So at this point we're gonna have our leaders of solution which comes out to be .083417 L of solution. So take those leaders of solution and plug him here on the bottom. All right. So at this point we'll have 1.3079 Moeller as my answer. Let's look at the given information. Look how many significant figures they've given to us Here. This 20 has four significant figures within it. This 80 also has four significant figures. And this number here, 1.1988 has five significant figures. So at the end, we want our answer to have four significant figures surrounding this. Seven up because it's next to a nine gives me 1.308 moller for my cadmium chloride solution. So based on our understanding of polarity, this is the set up, we need to um to create in order to find our polarity of our cadmium chloride solution. Now that you've seen this one. Look to see if you can attempt example to attempted on your own If you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and take a look at how I approach that same type of question, and you'll see the techniques I employ in order to get the answer. So, good luck, guys.

