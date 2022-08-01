Percent Composition

Alright. So here it says the density of a 33.8 solution of sodium acetate is 1.10 g per milliliter, it says a reaction requires 68.8 g of sodium acetate. Um What volume of the solution do you need if you want to use a 50% excess of sodium acetate. Alright, so this question is a bit different from what we've seen in the past. We're dealing here with an excess of of a particular compound. But before we talk about that access, let's see what they're asking us to find. They want us to find the volume of the solution. So here we're looking for the milliliters. I'm just gonna say milliliters as my default amount or units milliliters of solution. Next, we're gonna write down all the given information and from that will solve for the milliliters of solution. Alright, so we're told that we have 33.8% solution. So that means we have 33.8 g of sodium acetate Divided by 100 g of solution. We're told that we have a density of solution that's 1.10 g per meal leader. So that's 1.10 g of solution per one millimeter of solution. And we can see here that the mls of solution. I want to isolate. We can find them right here. So we know that we're gonna end with a density of solution in some way to get milliliters of solution at the end. Also they're telling us that we required 68.8 g of sodium acetate, but that we want a 50% excess of that. So what exactly does that mean? Well, in a reaction, when we're talking about theoretical yield, theoretical yield represents 100%. What we want now is we want an additional 50%. So we want 150%. But when it comes to percentages, we don't use them in our calculations that way, what we're gonna do is we're gonna divide this by 100. So that's gonna come out to 1.50. We're gonna take that 1.50 and multiply it by the 68.8 g of sodium acetate. That will give us our 50% access that we need. So multiply it by 1.50. That gives me 103.2 g of sodium acetate. Now we know that we want to isolate mls of solution. We're gonna start off by using first grams of sodium acetate because it's the easiest to manipulate because it's just one unit. So we have 100 and 3.2 g of sodium acetate. These grams of sodium acid. Taking cancel out with these grams of sodium acetate. So we're gonna put on the bottom 33.8 g of sodium acetate And 100 g of solution on top. Now we want to cancel out those grams of solution. So take the density, we take the 1.10 g of solution. Put them on the bottom And then the one middle liter of solution on top. So grams of solution cancel out. So at the end I'll have mls of solution. This comes out to 277.569 ml of solution here. This has three significant figures, three significant figures. Three significant figures. Uh 50%. Um that has one significant figures, but we'll go with the other ones. So that gives me 2 78 mls of my solution. Okay, so that's my answer there. So we're accustomed to seeing these types of word problems. The new twist was looking at excess, realized that when we're talking about theoretical yield, that's 100%. So any excess would just be that number added to the 100%. We would divide that, that new percentage by 100 to get its decimal form and then multiply by the theoretical yield, which in this case was 68.8 g of sodium acetate. Doing that helped us to isolate the volume of my solution in the end. Now we've seen this one. Try to attempt a practice question left here on the bottom again. Don't worry if you get stuck, just come back and see how I approach that practice problem left at the bottom of the page

