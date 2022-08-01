Percent Composition

in the following example, we're told 8.13% aluminum sulfate solution has a measured density of 1.235 g per milliliter, calculate the molar concentration of sulfate ions in the solution. Now realize here that we don't want the polarity of the aluminum sulfate solution, which just want the polarity of the sulfate ions themselves. So here we're looking for polarity of sulfate ions. So that would just be the moles of sulfate ions divided by the leaders of solution. What information are we given while we're told that we have 8.13% of aluminum sulfate solution so that 8.13%. What does that really mean? Well, that means that we have 8.13g of aluminum sulfate for every 100 g of solution. We're also told that the density of the solution is 1.35 g of solution For every one ml of solution. In addition we're given the mass of aluminum sulfate. But with these types of calculations we need that we can write that down to well incorporated within our calculations. Now, these are the two pieces of information that we're being given. And with this we have to figure out the polarity of sulfate ions. So what we're gonna do here is we're gonna start out by bringing down the mass percent of aluminum sulfate solution. We have 8.13 g of aluminum sulfate And that's over 100 g of solution. What we're gonna do first is going to convert the grams of aluminum sulfate into molds of aluminum sulfate by using the molecular mass or molecular weight they were given within the question. We want to get rid of Graham. So goes on the bottom. So we have 342.17 g of aluminum sulfate on the bottom. And then we have one mole of aluminum sulfate on top. So what happens here is this cancels out with this? The reason we have to figure out the moles of aluminum sulfate, is that once we have the molds of the entire compound, we can do a multiple comparison to find the molds of just sulfate ions. At this point we're going to say that for every one mole of the entire aluminum sulfate on compound, there are exactly three moles of sulfate ions. So that's three moles of sulfate ions. So the moles cancel out At this point, we have moles of sulfate ion over grams of solution. We're not done yet because we need leaders of solution on the bottom. Now, how do I get rid of those grams of solution? Well, we have the density of our solution there, we're going to bring that down. We want to cancel out these grams of solution here on the bottom. So we're gonna have the grams of solution of the density on top And then one middle leader of solution on the bottom. So grams of solution cancel out Now I have middle leaders of solution on the bottom. I want to cancel out those mls. So I'm gonna put 1000 mls of solution on top And then one liter of solution on the bottom so that at the end what do we have? We have exactly moles of sulfate on top leaders of solution on the bottom. That will give us the polarity of sulfate ions within the solution. So that gives me 0.880312 molar sulfate ions. Now based on the information given we have 366 here, 466 here. So we'll go with three significant figures for our answer. So that gives me 30.880 moller sulfate ions. As our final answer. Now that you've seen this approach. Look to see if you can figure out how to set up example to this one is vastly different from the first one we just did. Um So if you can't approach it, don't worry, just come back and see how I tackle this um example to so attempted on your own. If you're stuck, just come back and see how I approach that same question

Hide transcripts