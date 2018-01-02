Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Measurements

Volumetric Analysis

The concentration of solutions can be expressed in terms beyond molarity and molality. 

Percent Composition

Percent Composition Terms

Weight percent represents the mass composition of solute within a solution. 

Volume Percent represents the volume composition of solute within a solution. 

Weight/Volume Percent combines aspects of both weight percent and volume percent. 

Weight Percent of Sulfuric Acid

Parts per million of Lead

Percent Composition Calculations

Percent Composition

Percent Composition

How many grams of nitric acid, HNO­3, and water are found in 53.1 g of 83.1 mass percent nitric acid? 

Dilutions

Dilution

Dilutions

If 920 mL of water is added to 78.0 mL of a 1.28 M HBrO4 solution what is the resulting molarity? 

Dilutions Calculations

Dilutions

Dilutions

