Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The concentration of solutions can be expressed in terms beyond molarity and molality.
Percent Composition Terms
Weight percent represents the mass composition of solute within a solution.
Volume Percent represents the volume composition of solute within a solution.
Weight/Volume Percent combines aspects of both weight percent and volume percent.
Weight Percent of Sulfuric Acid
Parts per million of Lead
Percent Composition
Percent Composition
How many grams of nitric acid, HNO3, and water are found in 53.1 g of 83.1 mass percent nitric acid?
Dilution
Dilutions
If 920 mL of water is added to 78.0 mL of a 1.28 M HBrO4 solution what is the resulting molarity?
Dilutions
Dilutions