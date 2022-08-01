So we're gonna say here a dilution involves the addition of water to a concentrated solution. We're gonna say typically a given volume of a concentrated solution is placed in a volumetric flask and with water being added to a determined mark. Now, typically when we're talking about dilutions we're gonna use the dilution equation which is M one V one equals M two V two. Here, M one represents the concentrated more clarity. This is basically our concentration of polarity. Before water has been added V one represents our initial volume, so before any additional water has been added em to represent our diluted concentration and V two represents our final volume after we've added the water. Now we're gonna say typically that M one which is more concentrated will be the larger concentration Than M two and V two is the larger volume is a larger volume than V one. V two represents your final volume which equals your initial volume, which is V one plus volume of added water. So just remember any time we're adding water to any type of solution that represents the dilution, which means that we may use this formula in some way or another. Knowing this will help guide us to the exact way of solving the following examples that are given on the bottom. You can take a look at example one um and attempted on your own but if you get stuck, just go onto the next video and see how I approach in answering the example question given below

