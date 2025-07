Review the characteristics of each piece of glassware: A 10 mL beaker is designed for approximate measurements and is not highly accurate. A burette is used for titrations and can deliver precise volumes, but it is not specifically calibrated for transferring exactly 10.00 mL. A 10 mL graduated cylinder provides moderate accuracy but is not as precise as a volumetric pipette. A 10.00 mL volumetric pipette is specifically calibrated to deliver exactly 10.00 mL with high accuracy.