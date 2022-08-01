Parts per million of Lead

Alright. So here it says when lead levels and blood exceed 0.80 parts per million. The level is considered dangerous. We're told that 0.80 parts per million means that one million g of blood contained 10.80 g of lead. We're also told that given the density of blood is 1060.0 kg per meters cubed, how many grams of lead would be found in 550 mL of blood with a lead level of 5500.583 parts per million. Alright, so this one is a big jumbled mess of of numbers and expressions. So let's organize things out a little bit. First of all they want us to figure out the grams of lead. So that's what we're looking for grams of lead. Now they're telling us a lot of different things. We're accustomed to saying that parts per million means milligrams per one leader. But here we don't need the polarity of the solution. Um And plus they tell me here that in this case we're gonna say that 0.80 parts per million means one million g of blood Connected to 0.80 g of lead. So they're giving us a conversion factor there to use. Now they're saying that the density is this value here. So this is the density of my blood solution For every one m cubed of blood. We have 550 milliliters of blood. And they gave me this as a reference point on how they want me to manipulate parts per million. The actual parts per million that we're dealing with is this one here, 10.583 parts per million. So based on what they've told me for the 0.80 parts per million. This really means .583g of lead For every one million grams of blood. So all we have to do is realize that the grams of that that I need to isolate are right here, which means I have to get rid of all these other units. I have to cancel out kilograms of blood meters cubed milliliters of blood and the other grams of blood on the bottom and be left with just the grams of lead. We're gonna start out first with just the 550 mls of blood because it's easy to manipulate one unit instead of things mixed in with multiple units. So we bring down the 550 middle leaders of blood. Now realize here that on the um that middle leaders is volume meters cubed is volume. What I'm gonna do first is I'm going to convert the one m cube that we have on the bottom here, two centimeters cubed. So that way they can cancel out with these milliliters here. So we have one m cubed. We're going to say here meters go on the bottom centimeters, go on top one senti is 10 to the negative two. I'm gonna cube this entire thing so that the meters cubes can cancel out. But what does cubing really mean? Well if I was to rewrite this it would really mean that I have one m cubed times one centimeters cubed. Now when I cube this power it just really means that the negative two is multiplying with the three. So it'd be 10 to the negative six here on the bottom so it's 10 to the six centimeters cubed. That will be here on the bottom. Now again the reason I'm changing two centimeters cubed is because middle leaders and centimeters cubed are the same thing. So now these two units can cancel one another out. Okay so centimeters cubed middle leaders both cancel each other out. Now I have kilograms of blood. Next I need to change kilograms of blood into grams of blood. And I'm doing that so that I can cancel it with these grams of blood later on. So one kg Is equal to 1000 g. So kilograms cancel out now have grams of blood. We're gonna say we have one million grams of blood on the bottom And we have .583 g of lead on top. So grams of blood cancel out. And what I'm left with is grams of lead. Which is what I was looking for. When you punch that into your calculator you get 3.39889 times 10 to the negative four g of lead based on sick figs. So the calculations that were um the numbers we're using for our calculations. This one here has five sig figs. This one here has five sig figs and this one here has three sig figs. So we want our answer at the end. They have three sig figs. So this comes up to 3.40 times 10 to the negative four g of lead as my final answer. So this word problem had a lot of values being thrown at us. But again, the approach should always be write down what you're looking for first and then once you've done that, write down all the given information on the other side, what you have to find as your answer can be located in some way within the given information. You just have to properly organize things and then see how things connect and cancel out to give you the final units that you want at the end.

