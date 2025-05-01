Solve each quadratic equation. If roots are not real, use .
A
w=±42i
B
w=±4i
C
w=±4
D
w=±42
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\frac{w^2}{4} + 8 = 0\).
Isolate the term with \(w^2\) by subtracting 8 from both sides: \(\frac{w^2}{4} = -8\).
Eliminate the denominator by multiplying both sides of the equation by 4: \(w^2 = -8 \times 4\).
Simplify the right side to get \(w^2 = -32\).
Since \(w^2\) equals a negative number, take the square root of both sides and include the imaginary unit \(i\) to represent the square root of a negative number: \(w = \pm \sqrt{-32} = \pm \sqrt{32}i\).
