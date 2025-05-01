Patricia has meters of fencing to make a rectangular garden in her backyard. She wants the length to be meters more than the width. Complete steps of the word problem solving process to set up an equation Patricia could use to find the width of her rectangular fence.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 27m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities2h 26m
- 3. Solving Word Problems1h 23m
- 4. Graphing2h 30m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations2h 25m
- 9. Roots and Radicals1h 21m
- 10. Quadratic Equations2h 23m
3. Solving Word Problems
Introduction to Problem Solving
Multiple Choice
Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Let the unknown number be represented by the variable \(x\).
Translate the problem statement into an equation: "If half of a number is added to two fifths, the result is the same as subtracting one tenth from the number." This can be written as: \(\frac{1}{2}x + \frac{2}{5} = x - \frac{1}{10}\).
To solve for \(x\), first eliminate the fractions by finding the least common denominator (LCD) of 2, 5, and 10, which is 10. Multiply every term in the equation by 10 to clear the denominators: \$10 \times \left(\frac{1}{2}x + \frac{2}{5}\right) = 10 \times \left(x - \frac{1}{10}\right)$.
Simplify both sides after multiplying: \$10 \times \frac{1}{2}x = 5x\(, \)10 \times \frac{2}{5} = 4\(, \)10 \times x = 10x\(, and \)10 \times \frac{1}{10} = 1\(. So the equation becomes \)5x + 4 = 10x - 1$.
Next, isolate the variable \(x\) by moving all \(x\) terms to one side and constants to the other: subtract \$5x\( from both sides and add \)1\( to both sides to get \)4 + 1 = 10x - 5x\(, which simplifies to \)5 = 5x\(. Then, divide both sides by 5 to solve for \)x$.
