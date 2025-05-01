Beginning Algebra
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
−7−i-7-i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
6+i4−2i\frac{6+i}{4-2i}
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−5+3i−7−4i\frac{-5+3i}{-7-4i}
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(4i)−3\left(4i\right)^{-3}
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\left(3+8i\right)^2