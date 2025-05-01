Beginning Algebra
iii
-1
−i-i−i
1
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−5+3i−7−4i\frac{-5+3i}{-7-4i}
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(3i)4\left(3i\right)^4
(4i)−3\left(4i\right)^{-3}
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\left(3+8i\right)^2
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\left(9-4i\right)\left(6+5i\right)
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\left(5-i\right)\left(12\right)
(13i)(17i)\left(13i\right)\left(17i\right)