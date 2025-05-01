Multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate the imaginary part in the denominator. The conjugate of \( 4 - 2i \) is \( 4 + 2i \). So multiply both numerator and denominator by \( 4 + 2i \): \[ \frac{6+i}{4-2i} \times \frac{4+2i}{4+2i} \]