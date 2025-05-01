Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
A
1011+54i
B
56+54i
C
1011−54i
D
22+16i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem: You need to find the quotient of the complex numbers \( \frac{6+i}{4-2i} \) and express the answer in standard form \( a + bi \), where \( a \) and \( b \) are real numbers.
Multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate the imaginary part in the denominator. The conjugate of \( 4 - 2i \) is \( 4 + 2i \). So multiply both numerator and denominator by \( 4 + 2i \):
\[ \frac{6+i}{4-2i} \times \frac{4+2i}{4+2i} \]
Use the distributive property (FOIL) to expand both the numerator and the denominator:
Numerator: \( (6+i)(4+2i) \)
Denominator: \( (4-2i)(4+2i) \)
Simplify the denominator using the difference of squares formula for complex numbers:
\[ (4)^2 - (2i)^2 = 16 - (4i^2) \]
Remember that \( i^2 = -1 \), so substitute and simplify accordingly.
Simplify the numerator by multiplying out the terms and combining like terms (real parts together and imaginary parts together). Then write the quotient as \( \frac{\text{real part}}{\text{denominator}} + \frac{\text{imaginary part}}{\text{denominator}} i \) to express the answer in standard form.
