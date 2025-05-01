Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
A
−55+48i
B
9+64i
C
24i
D
9+24i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem asks you to square the complex number \(\left(3+8i\right)^2\), which means multiplying \$3+8i\( by itself: \)(3+8i)(3+8i)$.
Use the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product: multiply the first terms, outer terms, inner terms, and last terms: \$3 \times 3\(, \)3 \times 8i\(, \)8i \times 3\(, and \)8i \times 8i$.
Calculate each part separately: \$3 \times 3 = 9\(, \)3 \times 8i = 24i\(, \)8i \times 3 = 24i\(, and \)8i \times 8i = 64i^2$.
Combine the like terms: add the real parts \$9\( and \)64i^2\(, and add the imaginary parts \)24i + 24i$.
Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so replace \$64i^2\( with \)64 \times (-1)\(, then simplify the real part and write the final expression in standard form \)a + bi$.
