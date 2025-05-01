Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
A
53+54i
B
18i
C
23−41i
D
6523−6541i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given complex fraction: \(\frac{-5 + 3i}{-7 - 4i}\). Our goal is to express this quotient in standard form, which is \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
To simplify the fraction, multiply both the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of \(-7 - 4i\) is \(-7 + 4i\). So, multiply numerator and denominator by \(-7 + 4i\):
Simplify the denominator using the fact that \(i^2 = -1\), then combine like terms in both numerator and denominator. Finally, write the result as a complex number in the form \(a + bi\) by dividing the real and imaginary parts of the numerator by the real number denominator.
