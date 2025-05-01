Start by factoring both the numerator and the denominator of the rational expression \(\frac{x^2 + 5x + 6}{x^2 + 7x + 10}\) into products of binomials. Look for two numbers that multiply to the constant term and add to the coefficient of the middle term in each quadratic.
For the numerator \(x^2 + 5x + 6\), find two numbers that multiply to 6 and add to 5. Write the numerator as a product of two binomials using these numbers.
For the denominator \(x^2 + 7x + 10\), find two numbers that multiply to 10 and add to 7. Write the denominator as a product of two binomials using these numbers.
After factoring, write the rational expression as \(\frac{(x + a)(x + b)}{(x + c)(x + d)}\) where \(a\), \(b\), \(c\), and \(d\) are the numbers found in the previous steps.
Look for any common binomial factors in the numerator and denominator and cancel them out to simplify the expression to its lowest terms.
