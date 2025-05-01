Start by recognizing that the denominators in the given expression are related: \(x^2 - 4\) and \$4 - x^2\(. Notice that \)x^2 - 4\( can be factored as \)(x - 2)(x + 2)\(, and \)4 - x^2\( is the negative of \)x^2 - 4\(, so \)4 - x^2 = -(x^2 - 4) = -(x - 2)(x + 2)$.