Identify the inequality given: \(x \ge 0\). This means \(x\) is greater than or equal to zero.
Recall that interval notation uses brackets and parentheses to show whether endpoints are included or excluded. A square bracket \([\) or \(]\) means the endpoint is included, while a parenthesis \(( \) or \( )\) means it is not included.
Since \(x\) is greater than or equal to zero, zero is included in the interval. Therefore, the interval will start with a square bracket at 0: \([0\).
The inequality has no upper bound, meaning \(x\) can be any number greater than or equal to zero up to infinity. Infinity is always represented with a parenthesis because it is not a number that can be reached or included.
Combine these to write the interval notation as \([0, \infty)\), which means all numbers from zero (included) to infinity (not included).
