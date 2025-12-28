When working with exponential expressions, understanding how to simplify powers raised to other powers is essential. If you have an expression like four cubed raised to the second power, this means you are multiplying the base raised to an exponent by itself multiple times. Specifically, (4³)² can be rewritten as 4³ × 4³. Since the bases are the same, you apply the product rule of exponents, which states that when multiplying like bases, you add the exponents. So, 3 + 3 = 6, simplifying the expression to 4⁶.

Alternatively, you can use the power rule for exponents, which states that when an exponential expression is raised to another power, you multiply the exponents. This means (4³)² = 4^{3 × 2} = 4⁶. This method is especially useful for larger exponents because multiplication is a more efficient operation than repeated addition.

For example, consider (-2³)⁵. Applying the power rule, multiply the exponents: 3 × 5 = 15, so the expression simplifies to (-2)^{15}. Evaluating this gives -32768. Similarly, for (y⁸)⁴, multiply the exponents to get y^{8 × 4} = y^{32}.

In summary, the power rule for exponents is a fundamental tool for simplifying expressions where a power is raised to another power. It states that (a^m)^n = a^{m × n}, where a is the base and m and n are exponents. This rule streamlines calculations and deepens understanding of exponential relationships.