When dividing exponential expressions with the same base, the quotient rule allows us to simplify by subtracting the exponents. For example, dividing \$4^3\( by \)4^1\( can be understood by expanding the terms: \)4^3\( is \)4 \times 4 \times 4\(, and \)4^1\( is simply \)4\(. Canceling one \)4\( from the numerator and denominator leaves \)4 \times 4\(, which is \)4^2\(. This matches the result of subtracting the exponents: \)3 - 1 = 2\(. Therefore, the quotient rule states that for any nonzero base \)a\(,

\[\frac{a^m}{a^n} = a^{m-n}\]

where \)m\( and \)n\( are integers, and \)a

eq 0\(. This rule is intuitive when considering the division symbol and subtraction symbol both involve a bar, linking the operation of division with subtracting exponents. Conversely, multiplication corresponds to adding exponents.

Applying this rule to variables, if you have \)y^7\( divided by \)y^5\(, you subtract the exponents to get \)y^{7-5} = y^2\(. Similarly, dividing \)m^6\( by \)m^6\( results in \)m^{6-6} = m^0$. This introduces the zero exponent rule, which states that any nonzero number raised to the zero power equals one:

\[a^0 = 1 \quad \text{for} \quad a

eq 0\]

This can be verified by expanding both numerator and denominator as repeated multiplication and canceling identical factors, leaving the value 1. Understanding these exponent rules is essential for simplifying expressions efficiently and forms a foundation for more advanced algebraic manipulations.