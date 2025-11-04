Rational equations are equations that include a variable in the denominator of a fraction. To solve these equations, the goal remains the same: find a value for \( x \) that satisfies the equation. However, it is crucial to recognize that the solution must not make any denominator equal to zero, as this would render the equation undefined. For instance, in the equation \( \frac{1}{x - 1} = 12 \), the denominator \( x - 1 \) cannot equal zero, leading to the restriction that \( x

eq 1 \).

To solve a rational equation, follow these steps:

1. **Determine Restrictions**: Identify values that would make any denominator zero. For example, if the denominator is \( x - 1 \), setting it to zero gives \( x = 1 \), indicating that \( x \) cannot be 1.

2. **Multiply by the Least Common Denominator (LCD)**: This step eliminates the fractions and transforms the rational equation into a linear equation. For example, in the equation \( \frac{x}{x - 1} = 76 \), the denominators are \( x - 1 \) and 6. The LCD is \( 6(x - 1) \). Multiply each term by the LCD to simplify the equation.

3. **Solve the Linear Equation**: After eliminating the fractions, you will have a linear equation. For instance, after multiplying, you might arrive at \( 6x = 7(x - 1) \). Distributing and rearranging terms leads to a solvable linear equation. In this case, you would distribute the 7 to get \( 6x = 7x - 7 \), then isolate \( x \) by moving terms around.

4. **Check the Solution Against Restrictions**: Finally, verify that the solution does not violate any restrictions identified in the first step. If the solution is \( x = 7 \), and since 7 does not equal 1, it is valid.

In summary, solving rational equations involves identifying restrictions, eliminating fractions through multiplication by the LCD, solving the resulting linear equation, and checking the solution against any restrictions to ensure it is valid.