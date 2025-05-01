Recap of Phosphoinositide Signaling

Appropriately match each of the following terms with their description on the right.
a) Primary messenger ______. 1. Generates two secondary messengers.
b) Secondary messenger ______. 2. Stimulated by cAMP.
c) G-protein coupled receptor ______. 3. Activates phospholipase C.
d) Protein Kinase A ______. 4. Message received by the cell.
e) Gαs ______. 5. Composed of 7 transmembrane alpha-helices.
f) Gαq ______. 6. Results in the re-association of G α and Gβγ.
g) GTPase activity ______. 7. Intracellular chemical message that relays a signal from ligand receptor.
h) Phospholipase C ______. 8. Activates adenylate cyclase.
i) Inositol triphosphate ______. 9. Activated by diacylglycerol and Ca 2+.
j) Protein Kinase C ______. 10. Activates a Ca 2+ channel.