A biochemist discovers and purifies a new enzyme and generates the purification table below.

A) Fill-in the table below with the specific activity of the enzyme after each purification procedure.

B) According to the data, which purification step was most effective to give the greatest relative increase in purity? ____________________________

C) Which purification step was least effective to give the lowest relative increase in purity? ____________________________

D) Based on the results in the table, should the biochemist be convinced that the enzyme is pure after step 6? Why?