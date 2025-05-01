BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin

What is the effect of the following changes on the O 2 affinity of hemoglobin?

A) A drop in the pH of blood plasma from 7.4 to 7.2.

a) Lower the O 2 Affinity. b) Increase the O 2 Affinity.





B) A decrease in the partial pressure of CO 2 in the lungs from 6 kPa (holding one's breath) to 2 kPa (normal).

a) Lower the O 2 Affinity. b) Increase the O 2 Affinity.





C) An increase in [BPG] from 5 mM (normal altitudes) to 8 mM (high altitudes).