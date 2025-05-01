6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics
Michaelis-Menten Equation
- Open Question
A) Suppose the [S] = 10 Km. Use the Michaelis-Menten equation to determine what percentage of the Vmax will be equal to the value of V 0.
B) Now suppose the [S] = 20 Km. Use the Michaelis-Menten equation to determine what percentage of the Vmax will be equal to the value of V 0. What conclusion can be made from these calculations?337views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about a V0 vs. [S] plot for a Michaelis-Menten enzyme is false?610views2rank
- Multiple Choice
What is the ratio of [S] to Km ( [S] / Km ) when the V0 of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is 80% of the Vmax?471views
- Multiple Choice
An enzyme-catalyzed reaction was carried out with a [substrate] initially 1000 times greater than the Km for that enzyme. After 9 minutes, 1% of the total substrate was converted into 12 μmoles of product. If in a separate experiment, one-third as much enzyme and twice as much substrate had been combined, how long would it take for the same amount of product (12 μmoles) to be formed?655views7rank
- Open Question
An enzyme catalyzes a reaction at a velocity of 10 μmol/min when all enzyme active sites are occupied with substrate. The Km for this substrate is 1 x 10-5 M. Assume that Michaelis-Menten kinetics are followed, calculate the initial reaction velocity (V0) when:
A) [S] = 1 x 10-5 M. V0 = ___________
B) [S] = 1 x 10-2 M. V0 = ___________211views4rank1comments