A) Suppose the [S] = 10 K m . Use the Michaelis-Menten equation to determine what percentage of the V max will be equal to the value of V 0 .

B) Now suppose the [S] = 20 K m . Use the Michaelis-Menten equation to determine what percentage of the V max will be equal to the value of V 0 . What conclusion can be made from these calculations?