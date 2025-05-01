3. Amino Acids
Amino Acids and Henderson-Hasselbalch
At pH 11.8, what is the % of protonated amino group in the R-group of Lysine. (Lysine's pKR = 10.8)?445views4rank2comments
Draw Glu & calculate the % of -COOH in the R-group of Glu at pH 3.2. (Glu pK R = 4.1).255views1rank
Draw Asp & calculate the pH at which two thirds (2/3) of Asp's R-group is dissociated. (Asp pKR = 3.9).266views1rank1comments
Draw Arg & calculate the pH at which 23% of Arg's R-group is dissociated. (Arg pK R = 12.5).299views2rank
What is the ratio of [conjugate base] to [conjugate acid] for each of Histidine's three ionizable groups at pH 7?
A) Amino group ratio: ________________
B) Carboxyl group ratio: ________________
C) R-group ratio: ________________
D) Use the ratios above to determine the average net charge of the ionizable groups & the entire His molecule.
1. Net charge of Amino groups: ____________
2. Net charge of Carboxyl groups: ____________
3. Net charge of R-groups: ____________
4. Net charge of His: ____________ (Hint: sum previous 3 charges).193views5rank