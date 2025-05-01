In your tandem mass-spectrometry of a pure protein, you focused a fragment with an m/z of 1,268 through the process & into the second mass-spec and found y-ion peaks of 1,137 and 1,022. The mass in Daltons for the possible relevant amino acids are provided: Y (163), N (114), W (186), D (115), G (57), L (113) and M (131). What is the order of the first two amino acid residues in the 1,268 fragment from N-terminal to C-terminal?