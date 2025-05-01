Skeletal Muscle Anatomy

Match the following parts of the muscle with the correct description:

a) Sarcomere. ______: voluntary muscles (i.e. triceps) that consist of muscle fascicles.

b) Myofibrils. ______: repeating units of sarcomeres.

c) Fascicles. ______: multinucleated cells that consist of a bundle of myofibrils.

d) Sarcoplasmic Reticulum. ______: membrane-bound structure found within muscle cells.

e) Skeletal Muscle. ______: complex of thin actin and thick myosin filaments.

f) Muscle Fiber. ______: a bundle of skeletal muscle fibers.