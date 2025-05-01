5. Protein Techniques
Mass Spectrum
Use the mass spectrum below to determine the sequence of the peptide.179views3rank
Upon fragmentation of a peptide bond during mass spectrometry, what ions can be detected on the spectrum?132views3rank
Use the mass spectrum below & the indicated y-ion peaks (red) to reveal the sequence of the peptide.161views2rank
In your mass-spectrometry of a pure protein with an m/z of 1,582, you found peaks of y ions with the following m/z ratios of 1,582, 1396 and 1283. The mass in Daltons for the possible relevant amino acids are provided: Y (163), N (114), W (186), D (115), G (57), L (113) and M (131). From this data, it is obvious that the C-terminal amino acid residue of the 1,582 fragment is:137views1rank
Use the mass spectrum below & the provided chart with amino acid masses to determine the sequence of a hexapeptide (6 amino acid residues). In the mass spectrum, y ion peaks are indicated with 'y' while b ion peaks are indicated with 'b.' The N-terminal residue is given as Leu and the C-terminal residue is given as Lys. Determine the remaining amino acid sequence using either the y ions or the b ions.795views2rank2comments