Use the mass spectrum below & the provided chart with amino acid masses to determine the sequence of a hexapeptide (6 amino acid residues). In the mass spectrum, y ion peaks are indicated with 'y' while b ion peaks are indicated with 'b.' The N-terminal residue is given as Leu and the C-terminal residue is given as Lys. Determine the remaining amino acid sequence using either the y ions or the b ions.