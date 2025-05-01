8. Protein Function
Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism
Chymotrypsin's acylation phase is below. The catalytic process of __________ is illustrated by arrow # ____ and the catalytic process of _________________________ is illustrated by arrow # ____.264views
In the mechanism of chymotrypsin, serine-195:367views1comments
Sequentially number the following steps of Chymotrypsin's catalytic mechanism in the correct order from 1-8:
a) Released newly formed amine portion of the substrate diffuses away _______
b) His-57 deprotonates the Ser-195 hydroxyl group, generating a stronger nucleophile ______
c) Tetrahedral intermediate collapses & His-57 donates a H+ to N of scissile bond (cleaved peptide bond) ______
d) Via general-base-catalysis, His-57 deprotonates a water molecule, generating OH- ______
e) Tetrahedral intermediate collapses & His-57 donates a proton to Ser-195 (cleaving ester bond) _______
f) Released newly formed carboxylic acid portion of the substrate diffuses away & enzyme is restored _______
g) Hydroxide ion attacks the carbonyl group of the substrate, forming another tetrahedral intermediate ______
h) Nucleophilic Ser-195 attacks the carbonyl C of the substrate forming a tetrahedral intermediate______188views3rank1comments