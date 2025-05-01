Overview of Direct Protein Sequencing

Appropriately match each option to each description. Options may be used more than once.

a. Cyanogen bromide (CNBr). _____ An enzyme that cleaves specific peptide bonds.

b. Edman Degradation. _____ Nonspecifically cleaves all peptide bonds.

c. Elastase. _____ A chemical that breaks specific peptide bonds.

d. 6M HCl. _____ Used as an N-terminal protein sequencing technique.

_____ Used as a peptide cleavage technique.

_____ Results in smaller peptide fragments.

_____ Results in free amino acids.