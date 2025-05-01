Lock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models

Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biochemistry
- 2. Water
- 3. Amino Acids
- Amino Acid Groups
- Amino Acid Three Letter Code
- Amino Acid One Letter Code
- Amino Acid Configuration
- Essential Amino Acids
- Nonpolar Amino Acids
- Aromatic Amino Acids
- Polar Amino Acids
- Charged Amino Acids
- How to Memorize Amino Acids
- Zwitterion
- Non-Ionizable Vs. Ionizable R-Groups
- Isoelectric Point
- Isoelectric Point of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups
- Titrations of Amino Acids with Non-Ionizable R-Groups
- Titrations of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups
- Amino Acids and Henderson-Hasselbalch
- 4. Protein Structure
- Peptide Bond
- Primary Structure of Protein
- Altering Primary Protein Structure
- Drawing a Peptide
- Determining Net Charge of a Peptide
- Isoelectric Point of a Peptide
- Approximating Protein Mass
- Peptide Group
- Ramachandran Plot
- Atypical Ramachandran Plots
- Alpha Helix
- Alpha Helix Pitch and Rise
- Alpha Helix Hydrogen Bonding
- Alpha Helix Disruption
- Beta Strand
- Beta Sheet
- Antiparallel and Parallel Beta Sheets
- Beta Turns
- Tertiary Structure of Protein
- Protein Motifs and Domains
- Denaturation
- Anfinsen Experiment
- Protein Folding
- Chaperone Proteins
- Prions
- Quaternary Structure
- Simple Vs. Conjugated Proteins
- Fibrous and Globular Proteins
- 5. Protein Techniques
- Protein Purification
- Protein Extraction
- Differential Centrifugation
- Salting Out
- Dialysis
- Column Chromatography
- Ion-Exchange Chromatography
- Anion-Exchange Chromatography
- Size Exclusion Chromatography
- Affinity Chromatography
- Specific Activity
- HPLC
- Spectrophotometry
- Native Gel Electrophoresis
- SDS-PAGE
- SDS-PAGE Strategies
- Isoelectric Focusing
- 2D-Electrophoresis
- Diagonal Electrophoresis
- Mass Spectrometry
- Mass Spectrum
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry
- Peptide Mass Fingerprinting
- Overview of Direct Protein Sequencing
- Amino Acid Hydrolysis
- FDNB
- Chemical Cleavage of Bonds
- Peptidases
- Edman Degradation
- Edman Degradation Sequenator and Sequencing Data Analysis
- Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency
- Ordering Cleaved Fragments
- Strategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments
- Indirect Protein Sequencing Via Geneomic Analyses
- 6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics
- Enzymes
- Enzyme-Substrate Complex
- Lock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models
- Optimal Enzyme Conditions
- Activation Energy
- Types of Enzymes
- Cofactor
- Catalysis
- Electrostatic and Metal Ion Catalysis
- Covalent Catalysis
- Reaction Rate
- Enzyme Kinetics
- Rate Constants and Rate Law
- Reaction Orders
- Rate Constant Units
- Initial Velocity
- Vmax Enzyme
- Km Enzyme
- Steady-State Conditions
- Michaelis-Menten Assumptions
- Michaelis-Menten Equation
- Lineweaver-Burk Plot
- Michaelis-Menten vs. Lineweaver-Burk Plots
- Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots
- Calculating Vmax
- Calculating Km
- Kcat
- Specificity Constant
- 7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation
- Enzyme Inhibition
- Irreversible Inhibition
- Reversible Inhibition
- Inhibition Constant
- Degree of Inhibition
- Apparent Km and Vmax
- Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate
- Competitive Inhibition
- Uncompetitive Inhibition
- Mixed Inhibition
- Noncompetitive Inhibition
- Recap of Reversible Inhibition
- Allosteric Regulation
- Allosteric Kinetics
- Allosteric Enzyme Conformations
- Allosteric Effectors
- Concerted (MWC) Model
- Sequential (KNF) Model
- Negative Feedback
- Positive Feedback
- Post Translational Modification
- Ubiquitination
- Phosphorylation
- Zymogens
- 8. Protein Function
- Introduction to Protein-Ligand Interactions
- Protein-Ligand Equilibrium Constants
- Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation
- Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin
- Heme Prosthetic Group
- Hemoglobin Cooperativity
- Hill Equation
- Hill Plot
- Hemoglobin Binding in Tissues & Lungs
- Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation
- Bohr Effect
- BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin
- Fetal Hemoglobin
- Sickle Cell Anemia
- Chymotrypsin
- Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism
- Glycogen Phosphorylase
- Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase
- Antibody
- ELISA
- Motor Proteins
- Skeletal Muscle Anatomy
- Skeletal Muscle Contraction
- 9. Carbohydrates
- Carbohydrates
- Monosaccharides
- Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides
- Monosaccharide Configurations
- Cyclic Monosaccharides
- Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal
- Anomer
- Mutarotation
- Pyranose Conformations
- Common Monosaccharides
- Derivatives of Monosaccharides
- Reducing Sugars
- Reducing Sugars Tests
- Glycosidic Bond
- Disaccharides
- Glycoconjugates
- Polysaccharide
- Cellulose
- Chitin
- Peptidoglycan
- Starch
- Glycogen
- Lectins
- 10. Lipids
- Lipids
- Fatty Acids
- Fatty Acid Nomenclature
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Triacylglycerols
- Glycerophospholipids
- Sphingolipids
- Sphingophospholipids
- Sphingoglycolipids
- Sphingolipid Recap
- Waxes
- Eicosanoids
- Isoprenoids
- Steroids
- Steroid Hormones
- Lipid Vitamins
- Comprehensive Final Lipid Map
- Biological Membranes
- Physical Properties of Biological Membranes
- Types of Membrane Proteins
- Integral Membrane Proteins
- Peripheral Membrane Proteins
- Lipid-Linked Membrane Proteins
- 11. Biological Membranes and Transport
- Biological Membrane Transport
- Passive vs. Active Transport
- Passive Membrane Transport
- Facilitated Diffusion
- Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models
- Membrane Transport of Ions
- Primary Active Membrane Transport
- Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump
- SERCA: Calcium Ion Pump
- ABC Transporters
- Secondary Active Membrane Transport
- Glucose Active Symporter Model
- Endocytosis & Exocytosis
- Neurotransmitter Release
- Summary of Membrane Transport
- Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule
- Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Charged Ion
- 12. Biosignaling
- Introduction to Biosignaling
- G protein-Coupled Receptors
- Stimulatory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling
- cAMP & PKA
- Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling
- Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling
- Recap of Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling
- Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling
- PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC
- Recap of Phosphoinositide Signaling
- Receptor Tyrosine Kinases
- Insulin
- Insulin Receptor
- Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism
- Recap Of Insulin Signaling in Glucose Metabolism
- Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor
- Recap of Insulin Signaling As A Growth Factor
- Recap of Insulin Signaling
- Jak-Stat Signaling
- Lipid Hormone Signaling
- Summary of Biosignaling
- Signaling Defects & Cancer
- Review 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes
- Nucleic Acids 1
- Nucleic Acids 2
- Nucleic Acids 3
- Nucleic Acids 4
- DNA Sequencing 1
- DNA Sequencing 2
- Lipids 1
- Lipids 2
- Membrane Structure 1
- Membrane Structure 2
- Membrane Transport 1
- Membrane Transport 2
- Membrane Transport 3
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 1
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 2
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 3
- Lipids
- Practice - Membrane Structure 1
- Practice - Membrane Structure 2
- Practice - Membrane Transport 1
- Practice - Membrane Transport 2
- Review 2: Biosignaling, Glycolysis, Gluconeogenesis, & PP-Pathway
- Biosignaling 1
- Biosignaling 2
- Biosignaling 3
- Biosignaling 4
- Glycolysis 1
- Glycolysis 2
- Glycolysis 3
- Glycolysis 4
- Fermentation
- Gluconeogenesis 1
- Gluconeogenesis 2
- Pentose Phosphate Pathway
- Practice - Biosignaling
- Practice - Bioenergetics 1
- Practice - Bioenergetics 2
- Practice - Glycolysis 1
- Practice - Glycolysis 2
- Practice - Gluconeogenesis
- Practice - Pentose Phosphate Path
- Review 3: Pyruvate & Fatty Acid Oxidation, Citric Acid Cycle, & Glycogen Metabolism
- Pyruvate Oxidation
- Citric Acid Cycle 1
- Citric Acid Cycle 2
- Citric Acid Cycle 3
- Citric Acid Cycle 4
- Metabolic Regulation 1
- Metabolic Regulation 2
- Glycogen Metabolism 1
- Glycogen Metabolism 2
- Fatty Acid Oxidation 1
- Fatty Acid Oxidation 2
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 1
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 2
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 3
- Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 1
- Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 2
- Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 1
- Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 2
- Review 4: Amino Acid Oxidation, Oxidative Phosphorylation, & Photophosphorylation
- Amino Acid Oxidation 1
- Amino Acid Oxidation 2
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 1
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 2
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 3
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 4
- Photophosphorylation 1
- Photophosphorylation 2
- Photophosphorylation 3
- Practice: Amino Acid Oxidation 1
- Practice: Amino Acid Oxidation 2
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 1
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 2
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 3
- Practice: Photophosphorylation 1
- Practice: Photophosphorylation 2
Lock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models
Compare the two enzyme-catalyzed reaction diagrams below (i & ii) to determine which of the following is true.630views3rank2comments
What is a potential disadvantage for an enzyme having too high of an affinity for its substrate?401views8rank1comments
Select the best option that fills in the blanks appropriately in the order of their appearance.
The left graph depicts an energy diagram for the '_____________' model of enzyme-substrate specificity, whereas the right diagram depicts an energy diagram for the modern '_____________' model. In the lock & key model, the enzyme binds tightly and precisely to the '_____________.' In the induced fit model, the enzyme binds weakly to the '_____________' and then changes conformation to bind tightly to the '_____________.'604views4rank
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes the 'induced fit' model of enzyme-substrate interaction?7views