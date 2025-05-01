7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation
Competitive Inhibition
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be altered on a Lineweaver-Burk plot in the presence of a competitive inhibitor?315views2rank
- Multiple Choice
N-hydroxy-L-arginine (an intermediate in nitric oxide biosynthesis) can bind to the active site of arginase making its manganese reactive metal center unavailable for catalysis. How would an increased concentration of this intermediate be expected to affect the kinetic parameters of this enzyme?309views1rank
- Multiple Choice
An enzyme has a Km of 8 μM in the absence of a competitive inhibitor and a K ???? of 12 μM in the presence of 3 μM of the inhibitor. Calculate the KI.408views4rank
- Open Question
Use the Lineweaver-Burk plot below to answer the following questions. Units of [S] are in nM.
A) Estimate the values of Km & Vmax as well as the K???? & V?????? for the reactions in the absence and presence of the competitive inhibitor.
B) Would you expect the competitive inhibitor to be more effective under conditions of high or low [S]? Why?
C) If [I] = 10 nM, calculate the inhibition constant (KI).1233views2rank