12. Biosignaling
Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor
- Multiple Choice
In the insulin signaling pathway to activate the protein Ras, activated IRS-1 binds to ___________.157views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The monomeric G-protein Ras is activated by _______________, while _______________ helps turn Ras off.148views1rank
- Open Question
Place the insulin RTK signaling events in order from 1-7:
a) Ligand binding results in autophosphorylation of the receptor tyrosine kinase ______.
b) MAPKK (Mek) phosphorylates MAPK (Erk) ______.
c) Sos binds then activates Ras ______.
d) Receptor tyrosine kinase phosphorylate IRS-1, which binds the SH2 domain of Grb2 ______.
e) Ras activates MAPKKK (Raf-1) ______.
f) MAPK (Erk) activates transcription factors to regulate mRNA synthesis ______.
g) MAPKKK (Raf-1) phosphorylates MAPKK (Mek) _______.157views
- Multiple Choice
Ras is estimated to be responsible for 30% of human cancers. Most mutations in Ras prevent the protein from binding GTPase-activation proteins (GAPs). What is the effect of this mutation on the signal transduction?131views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Insulin is one of the hormones/growth factors that will activate the Ras and MAP kinase pathway. Concerning this system, all of the following are true EXCEPT157views