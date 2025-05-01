Sickle Cell Anemia

Researchers investigating the sickle-cell mutation want to separate the mutant hemoglobin protein (HbS) from the normal adult hemoglobin (HbA) that was extracted from a heterozygous patient's blood serum sample. In order to do this, they perform gel electrophoresis at a pH of 8.5, where most normal hemoglobin proteins are negatively charged. The protein sample is added to the negative pole and migrates towards the positive pole when current is applied. The result of the gel is shown below. Label which band represent HbS and which band represents HbA.