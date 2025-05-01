Skeletal Muscle Contraction

Fill-in the blanks with numbers (1-7) to put the events of the actomyosin cycle in order from beginning to end:

a) _____: Myosin releases P i .

b) 1 : Myosin binds ATP.

c) _____: Myosin head bonds tightly to thin actin filament.

d) _____: Myosin power stroke occurs.

e) _____: Myosin-actin interaction is broken.

f) _____: Myosin head pivots to a high-energy state.