Endocytosis & Exocytosis

Label the following phrases based on if they apply to A) Only Endocytosis, B) Only Exocytosis, or C) Both:

a) Decreases the surface area of the plasma membrane: _________.

b) Increases the surface area of the plasma membrane: _________.

c) Secretes large molecules out of the cell: _________.

d) Brings molecules into the cell: _________.

e) Requires cellular energy: _________.