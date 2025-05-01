Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate

Select the option below that best fills in the blanks in order of their appearance in the following sentence:

In terms of the effects that the common types of reversible inhibitors can have on an enzyme's kinetic variables such as K m and V max , notice that regardless of the type of inhibitor used, the ______ is always either unaltered or ______________, whereas the ______ can either be increased, decreased or remain unchanged depending on the type of inhibitor.