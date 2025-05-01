5. Protein Techniques
Strategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Open Question
A sample of an unknown peptide was divided into two aliquots. One aliquot was treated with trypsin; the other was treated with cyanogen bromide. Given the following sequences of the resulting peptide fragments, deduce the sequence of the original peptide.
Trypsin treatment: Cyanogen bromide treatment:
Asn—Thr—Trp—Met—Ile—Lys Gln—Phe
Gly—Tyr—Met—Gln—Phe Val—Leu—Gly—Met
Val—Leu—Gly—Met—Ser—Arg Ile—Lys—Gly—Tyr—Met
Ser—Arg—Asn—Thr—Trp—Met
Sequence:
____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____580views
- Open Question
A peptide with 31 amino acid residues is independently treated with trypsin to give four fragments and separately treated with chymotrypsin to give six fragments (see chart below). FDNB treatment followed by amino acid hydrolysis resulted in DNP-Met and free amino acids. Identify the sequence of the 31 amino acid residues in the original unfragmented protein using one-letter amino acid codes.160views1rank
- Open Question
The sequence of kassinin, a tachykinin dodecapeptide from the African frog Kassina senegalensis, was determined. A single round of Edman degradation identifies Asp as the N-terminus. A 2nd sample of the peptide is treated with chymotrypsin, releasing two fragments with the following amino acid compositions: fragment 1 (G, T, M, V) and fragment 2 (D2, Q, K, F, P, S, V). Next, a 3rd sample of peptide is treated with trypsin, which results in two fragments with the following amino acid compositions: fragment 3 (D, P, K, V) and fragment 4 (D, Q, G, T, M, F, S, V). A 4th sample was treated with CNBr, but the dodecapeptide was not cleaved. A 5 th sample treated with elastase yields a single Gly residue & three fragments—fragment 5 (T, M), fragment 6 (D, K, P, S, V), and fragment 7, which was sequenced as: D—Q—F—V. What is the sequence of the dodecapeptide?
Hint: Elastase cleaves C-terminal side of small neutral residues: G, A, V, L, I & S.
Sequence: _____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____243views