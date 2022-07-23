All the organisms on your campus make up
a. An ecosystem
b. A community
c. A population
d. A taxonomic domain
Which of the following best demonstrates the unity among all organisms?
a. Emergent properties
b. Descent with modification
c. The structure and function of DNA
d. Natural selection
A controlled experiment is one that
a. Proceeds slowly enough that a scientist can make careful records of the results.
b. Tests experimental and control groups in parallel.
c. Is repeated many times to make sure the results are accurate.
d. Keeps all variables constant.
Which of the following statements best distinguishes hypotheses from theories in science?
a. Theories are hypotheses that have been proved.
b. Hypotheses are guesses; theories are correct answers.
c. Hypotheses usually are relatively narrow in scope; theories have broad explanatory power.
d. Theories are proved true; hypotheses are often contradicted by experimental results.