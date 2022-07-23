Which of the following is true of a codon?
a. It never codes for the same amino acid as another codon.
b. It can code for more than one amino acid.
c. It can be either in DNA or in RNA
d. It is the basic unit of protein structure
Which of the following is true of a codon?
a. It never codes for the same amino acid as another codon.
b. It can code for more than one amino acid.
c. It can be either in DNA or in RNA
d. It is the basic unit of protein structure
The anticodon of a particular tRNA molecule is
a. Complementary to the corresponding mRNA codon
b. Complementary to the corresponding triplet in rRNA
c. The part of tRNA that bonds to a specific amino acid
d. Catalytic, making the tRNA a ribozyme
Which of the following is true of RNA processing? (A) Exons are cut out before mRNA leaves the nucleus. (B) Nucleotides are added at both ends of the RNA. (C) Ribozymes may function in the addition of a 5′ cap. (D) RNA splicing adds a poly-A tail to the mRNA.
Using Figure 17.6, identify a 5′→3′ sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand for an mRNA coding for the polypeptide sequence Phe-Pro-Lys.
a. 5′-UUUCCCAAA-3′
b. 5′-GAACCCCTT-3′
c. 5′-CTTCGGGAA-3′
d. 5′-AAACCCUUU-3′
Which of the following mutations would be most likely to have a harmful effect on an organism?
a. A deletion of three nucleotides near the middle of a gene
b. A single nucleotide deletion in the middle of an intron
c. A single nucleotide deletion near the end of the coding sequence
d. A single nucleotide insertion downstream of, and close to, the start of the coding sequence
Would the coupling of the processes shown in Figure 17.24 be found in a eukaryotic cell? Explain why or why not.
<IMAGE>