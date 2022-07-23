Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - The Origin of Species
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 2

Males of different species of the fruit fly Drosophila that live in the same parts of the Hawaiian Islands have different elaborate courtship rituals. These rituals involve fighting other males and making stylized movements that attract females. What type of reproductive isolation does this represent?
a. Habitat isolation
b. Temporal isolation
c. Behavioral isolation
d. Gametic isolation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of reproductive isolation, which prevents different species from interbreeding and producing fertile offspring.
Identify the types of reproductive isolation: habitat isolation, temporal isolation, behavioral isolation, and gametic isolation.
Consider the details provided in the problem: males of different species have elaborate courtship rituals involving fighting and stylized movements.
Recognize that these courtship rituals are specific behaviors that attract females of the same species, indicating a form of isolation based on behavior.
Conclude that the type of reproductive isolation described in the problem is behavioral isolation, as it involves specific actions and signals that prevent interbreeding between species.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reproductive Isolation

Reproductive isolation refers to mechanisms that prevent species from mating with each other, thus maintaining species boundaries. It can be prezygotic, preventing fertilization, or postzygotic, affecting the viability of offspring. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for studying speciation and evolutionary biology.
Types of Reproductive Isolation

Behavioral Isolation

Behavioral isolation is a form of prezygotic reproductive isolation where differences in mating rituals or behaviors prevent interbreeding between species. In the case of Drosophila, distinct courtship rituals act as barriers, ensuring that mating occurs only within the same species, thus maintaining species integrity.
Courtship Rituals

Courtship rituals are specific behaviors exhibited by animals to attract mates, often involving complex displays or actions. These rituals are crucial for sexual selection and can lead to behavioral isolation when they differ significantly between species, as seen in the Drosophila species in Hawaii.
