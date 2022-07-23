The largest unit within which gene flow can readily occur is a
a. Population.
b. Species.
c. Genus.
d. Hybrid.
Males of different species of the fruit fly Drosophila that live in the same parts of the Hawaiian Islands have different elaborate courtship rituals. These rituals involve fighting other males and making stylized movements that attract females. What type of reproductive isolation does this represent?
a. Habitat isolation
b. Temporal isolation
c. Behavioral isolation
d. Gametic isolation
Bird guides once listed the myrtle warbler and Audubon's warbler as distinct species. Recently, these birds have been classified as eastern and western forms of a single species, the yellow-rumped warbler. Which of the following pieces of evidence, if true, would be cause for this reclassification?
a. The two forms interbreed often in nature, and their offspring survive and reproduce well.
b. The two forms live in similar habitats and have similar food requirements.
c. The two forms have many genes in common.
d. The two forms are very similar in appearance.
Which of the following factors would be the most likely to contribute to allopatric speciation?
a. The separated population is large, and genetic drift occurs.
b. Selection pressures in the isolated population are similar to those in the ancestral population.
c. Gene flow between the two populations is extensive.
d. Different mutations begin to distinguish the gene pools of the separated populations.
Plant species A has a diploid chromosome number of 12. Plant species B has a diploid number of 16. A new species, C, arises as an allopolyploid from A and B. The diploid number for species C would probably be
a. 14
b. 16
c. 28
d. 56